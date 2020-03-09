Energy Future in the Production of Electricity From Renewable Sources

Europe’s energy future is the production of energy from renewable sources, the closure of thermal power plants by 2050, and the increase in energy efficiency. On this path, Srpska is taking a good step, and in the energy market, it has a stable and significant place. However, the percentage of potential utilization is still small, although there is room for increase. Is there a real need for that and will quotas for green kilowatts rise?

The keywords of the energy future are “green” kilowatts, decarbonization, that is, the cessation of energy production from fossil and solid fuels. In this calculation, Srpska has good starting points, great potentials in renewable sources, but still with a small percentage of their utilization. The reality is that in BiH, 60 percent of energy is generated from thermal power plants and that the potentials of the sun and wind have been utilized in almost a minimum percentage.

– Some calculations say when humanity would use two percent of solar energy it would generate electricity for irregular years. What is needed is that both legislative and expert solutions move more decisively into the whole story – says Milovan Bajić, author of the study on renewable energy in Srpska.

Most of the energy from renewable sources is currently obtained from hydro-potentials. The Srpska Energy Development Strategy until 2035 envisages the construction of new energy plants, as well as better utilization of the sun and wind. Given the potential, experts consider it justified to demand that BiH’s current quotas for the production of kilowatts from the sun and wind be increased by 400 megawatts each.

– We from Republika Srpska think that these are small quotas, that we are ready to talk about increasing quotas for BiH, and we have investors who are ready to invest in the field of solar and wind power – said the Republic of SrpskaPrime Minister Radovan Višković.

In principle, the European Energy Community receives support for changing the quota for BiH, of four hundred megawatts each for solar and wind power plants.

– It is a good position of Srpska, and a good monitoring of energy trends and everything that the EU is implementing will come here in maybe 10 years, and we need to think about investments and the legislative framework to adjust it – says Janez Kopač, Director of the Secretariat of the Energy Community of Southeast Europe.

Green energy and energy cooperation are a chance to connect the region and better conditions in the European market. It carries an economic and scientific connection and a better standard.

In addition to renewables, rational use of potential, reduction of “dirty kilowatts” and emissions, energy efficiency issues are at stake. In this field, Srpska and BiH are awaiting changes to the legislative framework to simplify procedures, which are now time-consuming and easier to come by.

