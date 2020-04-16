Enough Medical Supplies Arrived From China

Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik has stated this evening that enough medical supplies have arrived in Republika Srpska, including five million protective gloves, 4,300,000 face masks and more than 20,000 suits and medical face shields, which was paid by Srpska funds.

“For a month, a team of the most responsible people in Srpska has been dealing with this issue. The goods were procured with our money. The plane flew 18,000 kilometers from China towards Ethiopia to arrive in Srpska. We paid for this transportation with our funds,” Dodik told the press at the Banjaluka Airport after the plane from China carrying equipment and medical supplies for Srpska had landed.

He stressed that Srpska had paid for more goods at the Chinese market, thus another plane with medical supplies should arrive between April 20 and 30.

“We expect another 200 respirators, which means we have no problems in that regard. The goal is to provide all hospitals and all mobile teams with respirators,” Dodik added.

He said that Srpska should have a total of 300 respirators, which would almost completely fill the capacity.

Dodik thanked the Chinese Ambassador to BiH Ji Ping for helping Srpska get medical supplies.

“He has shown that he is a friend of the Serb people and I am grateful to him and his country. If you do not have the support of the authorities in China then you are on the bottom of the delivery list, while we were able to provide medical supplies and money in the peak of the epidemic,” Dodik concluded.

Source: SRNA