Entry to Montenegro via Bosnia allowed only with negative coronavirus test

The Montenegrin nationals and all foreigners arriving from Bosnia and Herzegovina can now enter Montenegro only if they deliver the proof of a negative coronavirus test that is not older than 48 hours and is provided by an accredited institution, Montenegro’s National Coordination Body for Infectious Diseases decided on Thursday.

The statement issued by this institution said the measure will remain in effect until the two countries agree on a more precise procedure to exchange the information on the control of persons travelling to Montenegro via Bosnian territory.

Also, as long as the measure is in the effect, the passengers from Bosnia and Herzegovina will be able to enter Montenegro only at the border crossings Scepan Polje-Hum and Meteljka-Metaljka.

“After the analysis of epidemiological situation during the session, it was established that most of the active coronavirus cases was imported to Montenegro from Serbia, in the way that some irresponsible individuals travelled entered via Bosnia and Herzegovina. National Coordination Body (NKT) decided that the Public Healthcare Institute exempts Bosnia and Herzegovina from the list of the countries whose citizens enter Montenegro without the measure of institutional isolation,” said national body chairman, Milutin Simovic.

Simovic said the new coronavirus cases that Montenegro has recorded over the past few days were imported via Bosnia from the countries that were not on the list of those that were allowed entry in Montenegro.

The nationals of Montenegro currently staying in Bosnia will be ordered a home quarantine upon their return until they make a coronavirus test.

