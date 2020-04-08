Establishment of three funds in the plan

The main coordination team, made up of Republic of Srpska officials, analyzed the measures taken to support the economy and considered the measures under preparation, one of them being the establishment of a Guarantee Credit Fund to support small and medium-sized enterprises by providing a guarantee for taking loans from commercial banks for working capital financing and liquidity.

The establishment of a Compensation Fund to support the economy and the health sector and a Fund to support local communities and businesses of local importance are also being prepared.

At today’s meeting, the Main Coordination Team was briefed on the ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Commission to provide donor and credit resources to combat corona virus and remedy the pandemic.

The effects of the measures adopted on the territory of Republic of Srpska in combating the pandemic and strengthening the health sector’s capabilities were also discussed, the Government’s Public Relations Office said.

The main coordination team urged citizens to strictly adhere to all recommendations of the competent institutions when it comes to protection against coronary virus, as persons who have been given home isolation, to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures.

The main coordination team consists of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, the President of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, the Serb member of the BiH Presidency, Milorad Dodik, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Zoran Tegeltija, and the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Alen Šeranić.

