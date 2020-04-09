EU Ambassador Sattler signs additional €5 million of EU assistance to BiH

EU Ambassador in BiH Johann Sattler signed today the letter addressed to UNDP Resident Representative in BiH Steliana Nedera to pledge additional EUR 5 million of EU funds for immediate medical needs in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is the second installment of the EUR 7 million worth financial package that will enable the purchase of additional medical equipment in response to COVID-19.

Together with its implementing partner UNDP in BiH, the EU has already delivered 7,500 tests and 15,000 protective face shields for the medical workers across the country. The first shipment of respirators is expected to arrive soon.

The EU is also closely monitoring the economic consequences of this pandemic and out of the overall €80,5 million assistance package, some €73.5 million will be allocated to help mitigate the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus in BiH.

