EU Loan Negotiations Will Continue After Holidays

Negotiations on EU macro-financial assistance to BiH in the amount of EUR 250 million of a very favorable loan for tackling the impacts caused by coronavirus are currently paused at the request of the European Commission, while the continuation of negotiations with a successful outcome is expected after the holidays, the Republika Srpska Ministry of Finance told SRNA.

“Republika Srpska actively participated in these negotiations and timely gave oral and written comments to all negotiations participants /Ministry of Finance and Treasury in the Council of Ministers, Federal Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of BiH and Brčko District/, likewise the other participants”, the Ministry of Finance pointed out.

The ministry reminds that the Government of Republika Srpska passed the Conclusion on negotiations with the European Commission.

The Ministry adds that memorandum of understanding-related negotiations, by which the loan would be realized, were oral through video conferences and in writing by commenting on the agreements and contracts to define that financial instrument.

After the comments were sent, the negotiations are currently paused at the request of the European Commission due to the holiday season, but the negotiations are expected to continue afterwards with a successful outcome, given that most of the documents have been agreed on, the Republika Srpska Ministry of Finance pointed out.

Some media in the FBiH reported that the reason for BiH failing to sign a memorandum of understanding is that Republika Srpska is blocking the negotiations.

Source: SRNA