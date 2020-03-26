EU to provide €2 of €7 million emergency aid to BiH on Thursday

EU to provide €2 of €7 million emergency aid to BiH on...

EU Ambassador to BoiH Johann Sattler and UNDP Resident Representative in the country Steliana Nedera will sign a € 2 million financial aid package, on Thursday, for the emergency medical needs of BiH in response to COVID-19.

This is the first part of EU’s assistance while the second part of €5 million will follow shortly.

The total EU assistance for the country’s emergency needs will thus be €7 million, which will enable the procurement of respirators, test kits and considerable quantities of personal protective equipment, the EU Delegation to BiH said.

N1.ba