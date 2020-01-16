European Championship: Serbia Beat Romania

Serbia’s water polo players secured their second victory at the European Championships in Budapest, as they beat Romania 15: 7 in the second round (5: 3, 1: 1, 5: 1, 4: 2).

The uncertainty was only in the first section, which the Romanians had opened and twice had the advantage.

However, the “team engine” of the Serbian team followed, which took a turn and took the lead, which was not exhausted until the end.

It was 6-4 at half time, after 24 minutes of play 11: 5, to make the final score 15: 7.

A good match was played by young Nikola Dedović, scoring two goals, as many on his account as Milan Aleksić and Filip Filipović, and in the finish line played also Dušan Mandić who ended the match as the most efficient four-goal player.

The next match of Dejan Savić’s team is Saturday at 20.30 against the Netherlands.

TST