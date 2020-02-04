EXIT Festival 2020

American hit rapper Sheck Wes, one of the UK’s leading indie rock bands Metronomy, Grammy Award-winning lifelong artist and lively punk icon Marky Ramone, as well as New York hardcore heroes Agnostic Front, headline the fierce boosts and list of 28 new performers at this year’s EXIT festival.

The Finnish punks Rattus, the Boston hardcore band Death Before Dishonor, the avant-garde Norwegian Shining Quartet, the Swedish hard rock heroine Thudermother, the melodic London punks from Guitar Gangsters, the Croatian singer J.R. August, the Belgrade supergroup of Minilini, but also many others who join the already announced stars of Jubilee Exit, such as David Guetta, Tyga, James Arthur, Fatboy Slim, Boris Brejcha, ARTBAT …

Sheck Wes is a true New York rap sensation, and his Mo Bamba is considered one of the biggest hip hop hits of the past few years.

The rapid success of this twenty-two-year-old Harlem rapper and producer is best evidenced by the fact that his talent was also recognized by Travis Scott and Kanye West, signing his editions, thus tracing Wesovaker’s career to headliner status.

Mo Bamba already has hundreds of millions of YouTube views, with total streaming and remixing climbing up to a billion. Although it has one studio album, it already boasts a number of collaborations with big stars such as DJ Snake, 21 Savage, Lil Pump, Offset or Gucci Mane, and in addition to music, it plays basketball well, so it can be seen in promo videos for Air Jordan sports equipment. And as if that weren’t enough already, Sheck Wes has a major role in the opera, directed by Kanye West. One thing is for sure, the young Harlem rapper is on an express path to becoming the next big name in hip-hop.

