Extended Session of the SNSD Executive Committee : The Constitutional Court Crossed the Red Line

An extended session of the Executive Committee of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats was held in Banja Luka.

The meeting was held on the premises of the Secretariat of the SNSD Main Board.

The meeting was attended by SNSD President Milorad Dodik, members of the Executive Committee Željka Cvijanovič, Luka Petrović, Slavko Mitrović and Nada Tešanović.

SNSD leader Milorad Dodik said after the session that support was given to hold a session of the National Assembly where information on the anti-Dayton action of the BiH Constitutional Court will be discussed.

He informed her that it was important to preserve unity and that a red line of action was crossed.

– The Constitutional Court of BiH is a loophole of the legal system, and the speculative and manipulative actions of the people who participated in the decision-making have risen above the law. By that decision, they overturned their earlier decisions. This is a criminal act of the judges of the Constitutional Court, which was dictated by the world power centers – said Dodik.

He stated that they supported the position that the presidents of political parties consulted with the Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović had addressed the session, as well as that the heads of clubs approached to adopt conclusions that they would try to reach in the run-up to the session.

He reiterated that where they could stop the decision-making that they would be stopped.

– And where we can decide to vote against. This was also seen today in the House of Peoples. So will it be in the House of Representatives – Dodik said.

He recalled that in the House of Peoples, four SNSD MPs voted against and one SDS MP abstained.

“This means we have set new priorities,” Dodik said.

He stated that the meeting also discussed the situation in Elektroprivreda and investments seeking to repackage the revenues it generates.

– There will be no increase in electricity this year. The power company is preparing to reduce the number of employees by one person through incentives. No one will be expelled and no one who wants to leave will leave – Dodik pointed out.

He reiterated that it is clear that the price of electricity is the cheapest in the region and is 10 percent lower than in Serbia.

