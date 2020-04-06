Extremely Important Role of SRNA Even During Coronavirus Pandemic

Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović has said that by its comprehensive and unbiased reporting, the Republic of Srpska News Agency, SRNA, gained the reputation of a professional media outlet and became a recognizable national news agency.

“The role of the Republic of Srpska News Agency is extremely important in these difficult times for the Republic of Srpska which is facing huge challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, to which it gave its contribution through dedicated work, timely and quality reporting,” the Republic of Srpska president said.

In a greeting sent to SRNA’s director-general Radmilo Šipovac, editor in chief Tatjana Parađina, and all employees on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of SRNA and its Patron Saint’s Day, Annunciation, Cvijanović wished them much success in life and work on behalf of Republic of Srpska citizens and her own behalf, wishing SRNA to successfully continue to develop as a public service, to respond to the requirements of the profession and keep pace with technological changes.

Srna was founded on April 7, 1992, in Pale by the decision of the National Assembly of the then Serb Republic of BiH as the Serbian News Agency, SRNA.

