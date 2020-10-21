Face Masks Mandatory Outdoors as Well

The Republic of Srpska Headquarters for Emergency Situations decided that face masks will be mandatory outdoors as well, except for children younger than seven, persons with special needs who cannot remove a mask on their own and during sports activities.

Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Republic of Srpska Alen Šeranić has said that live music will be banned in hospitality establishments as well as gatherings of more than ten people until November 16.

“This pertains primarily to private gatherings, which include weddings, baptisms and the like,” Šeranić told a press conference in Banjaluka.

Acting director of the Republic of Srpska Inspection Administration Dragutin Škrebić has said that it is necessary to respect coronavirus measures to protect the health of citizens.

