Facebook page of Donja Gradina memorila zone blocked

Administrators of the Facebook social network blocked the Facebook page of the Public Institution Donja Gradina Memorial Zone with the explanation that the posts on that page spread hate speech and religious intolerance, it was announced on the website of the institution.

The administrator of our Facebook page, Marko Janković, who is employed by the institution, had his Facebook profile deleted, with the explanation that the posts on our Facebook page spread hate speech, religious intolerance and do not adhere to the Facebook rules, reads the statement published on the website of this institution.

The Facebook page of the Public Institution Donja Gradina Memorial Zone was launched on May 12 this year with the aim of bringing the work of the institution closer to the public.

The institution points out that when launching the Facebook page, it had to remove the term “Ustasha crime” from the description in order to be able to register the page.

“When we published an article on May 26 entitled `Looting and taking Serbs from Bosanska and Hrvatska Dubica to concentration camp in May 1942`, our page was blocked for 30 days on June 1 with the explanation that we were violating the rules of the Facebook community, reads the statement.

After the complaint was sent, an apology was received on the same day, explaining that a mistake had been made.

“The next day, for the same post, a new 30-day blockade was imposed, which we appealed against again and received another apology with the same explanation. On Wednesday, June 3, the Facebook profile of the Facebook page administrator, Marko Janković, was deleted for the same post with the same explanation, which prevented further administration of the Facebook page of the Public Institution Donja Gradina Memorial Zone”, reads the statement.

Since access to the Facebook page is currently denied, the Public Institution Donja Gradina Memorial Zone notes it will be available via the official website /jusp-donjagradina.org/ in the coming period.