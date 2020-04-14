Famous Serbian surgeon Miodrag Lazic dies

Famous Serbian surgeon Miodrag Lazic, who during the 1990s wars was saving lives in the Republic of the Serbian Krajina and Republika Srpska, died this morning from the coronavirus infection, the “Nis” Clinical Center told Srna.

Lazic, a doctor at the “Nis” Clinical Center, was on a ventilator as his condition was serious.

He quit his job as a surgeon in Nis in August 1991 and headed to the then Republic of the Serbian Krajina.

He took part in the corridor breakthrough in June 1992 as a surgeon, after which he volunteered at the war-time Koran Hospital in Pale, in Republika Srpska.

He was one of the founders of the war-time “Zica” Hospital in Blazuj, outside Sarajevo, almost on the frontline. He was there for 40 months as the only surgeon in the then Serb Sarajevo where he performed more than 3,500 surgeries under general anesthesia.

Source: srna