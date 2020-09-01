FBiH paying 32 million BAM to Srpska in four installments by the end of the year

The Minister of Finance, Zora Vidović, confirmed that the Federation of BiH will pay to the Republic of Srpska more than 32 million BAM from indirect taxes in four equal installments by the end of the year.

Vidović explained that these funds were paid to FBiH for the first half of this year, and which should be returned to Srpska based on the coefficients.

”We agreed that the FBiH will pay this in four equal installments by the end of the year. The first payment will be realized in September, and we will agree on the exact date with the minister in line”, said Vidović.

Yesterday, the Governing Board of the Indirect Taxation Authority (ITA BIH) adopted the Decision on the first temporary settlement between the users of the distribution of indirect taxes from the ITA Single Account for 2020, according to which the Federation of BiH is obliged to pay 32,378,372 BAM to the Republic of Srpska.

