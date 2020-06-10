Fifty Percent Decrease in Tourists Arrivals in the First Four Months

In the period from January – April 2020 there were a total of 178,458 tourists arrivals which represent the decrease by 53.3% and 431,821 overnight stays which decrease by 47.3% as compared to the same period of 2019, according to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Agency for Statistics.

The number of overnight stays realized by foreign tourists decreased by 40.4the % and the number of overnight stays by domestic tourists decreased by 50.5% as compared to the same period of 2018. Domestic tourist’s share of the total number of overnight stays was 35.8% and foreign tourists share was 64.2%.

Concerning the structure, most of the overnight stays (75.7%) were realized by tourists from Croatia (33.2%), Serbia (19.1%), Slovenia (6.3%), Turkey (4.1%), Montenegro (3.7%), Germany (2,9%), China (2.4%), Italy and Austria (each by 2.0%). Tourists from other countries realized 24.3% of tourist nights.

Regarding the average detention of foreign tourist stays, on the first place comes Iran with an average stay of 13.1 nights, South Africa with 5.8 nights, Kuwait with 4.9 nights and Cyprus with 4.2 nights.

According to the type of accommodation facility, the highest number of nights was recorded in hotels and similar accommodation with a share of 93.0%.

Source: sarajevotimes.com