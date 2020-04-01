First Aid From Serbia Arrived in Banjaluka

The first aid from Serbia to Republika Srpska to tackle coronavirus has arrived in Banjaluka this evening.

The aid was welcomed by Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik, Republika Srpska Prime Minister, Radovan Višković and Republika Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Alen Šeranić.

Serbia previously announced that the aid package would contain medicines, five clinical and transport respirators, 30,000 epidemiological N95 face masks, 200 glasses and 50,000 gloves.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced earlier that Serbia would assist Republika Srpska and its citizens in the fight against coronaviruses.

