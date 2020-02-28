First Session of the Commission for Cooperation of Parliaments of Srpska and Serbia

First Session of the Commission for Cooperation of Parliaments of Srpska and...

The first session of the Commission for Cooperation of Parliaments of Serbia and Republic of Srpska was held in Belgrade, inaugurated by President of the Republic of Srpska Maja Gojković and President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska Nedeljko Čubrilović.

Previously, in the lobby of the Serbian Parliament building, a formal reception was held by Serbian Parliament Speaker Nedeljko Čubrilović.

In the working part of the Co-operation Commission, the deputies will discuss the development of relations between Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, on inter-parliamentary co-operation and prospects for regional stability and security, announced earlier from the Serbian Parliament.

The Commission will consider parliamentary support for the development of economic and trade cooperation between Serbia and Republika Srpska in key areas, with a focus on energy and infrastructure cooperation.

The members of the Commission will also consider collaborating on the protection of historical memory through the commemoration of anniversaries, the memory of victims and the construction and maintenance of memorials.

The first session of the Cooperation Commission of the Parliament of Serbia and the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska is held on the basis of the memorandum on the formation of the Cooperation Committee of the two Parliaments of 2018 and on the basis of the 2008 Cooperation Protocol.

After the opening remarks by the Speaker of the Parliament, the work of the Commission will be chaired by Serbian Parliament Speaker Veroljub Arsić and National Assembly Vice President Milan Petković.

