Five-Star Street Race in Prnjavor

The international street race in Prnjavor received the fifth, maximum star rating from the European Athletic Federation, confirmed President of the Athletic Club “Prnjavor” Željko Petrović.

Petrović, who is the brainchild behind the March street race to mark the Day of Prnjavor Municipality, said that everyone at the club is proud of the recognition that has come to this municipality.

– We’ve been aiming for this for 20 years. We had to meet several criteria, first of all, to have a list of quality competitors, which in turn dictates the prize pool. This year, thanks, first of all, to the general sponsor of the company `Komerc Mali`, we raised the prize fund from KM 5,000 to KM 10,000 – explained Petrović.

He recalled that since last year, the Ministry of Family, Youth and Sports of the Republic of Srpska has included this race in events of special importance to the Republic of Srpska, and thanks to the support of Mayor of Prnjavor Darko Tomaš, better conditions have been created for the trail, which has resulted in the fifth star.

– The European Athletics Federation told us an interesting phrase – such a small town with such a big race. It struck them that a small town such as Prnjavor recognized the importance of athletics and that we have several thousand people who follow the races, and so the audience influenced to gain prestigious status – said Petrović.

The international street race in Prnjavor will have its 21st edition on March 27th, and entries will officially open in a few days.

– We are in contact, among other things, with athletes from Morocco, Kenya and Ethiopia. I expect the race to be better than in all past years – said Petrović.

In addition to the main races of the seniors, there will be juniors, veterans, high school students, elementary students and this time the race will also have a humanitarian character.

All proceeds from the entry fees will go to the Association of Parents of Children with Disabilities “Neven” Prnjavor.

TST