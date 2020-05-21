Football great Ronaldo joins campaign for girl from Serbia, Sofija, by donating jersey for auction!

Football great Ronaldo joins campaign for girl from Serbia, Sofija, by donating...

Five-time best football player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, has joined a humanitarian campaign to provide medical treatment for one-year-old Sofija Markuljevic from Belgrade, who suffers from a rare form of spinal muscular atrophy.

Sofija needs $2.1 million for treatment in the United States and the family has 10 months to raise the money, while the Portuguese footballer who currently plays for Juventus has donated the jersey he wore during a game against Milan, which has been put up for auction, with all proceeds going toward the campaign fund.

Juventus won the away game 2-0 on November 11, 2018, with Ronaldo scoring the second goal. The bidding for the jersey from that game will be open for the next 23 days.

As of Tuesday, the jersey has reached the price of 4,590 euros.

Photos of the jersey have also been published, which, along with videos from the match, confirm its authenticity.

A big auction of jerseys was also organized in Serbia, when shirts worn by famous athletes went for large sums – and the action is still ongoing.

You can join the campaign with an SMS message by typing 797 and sending it to 3030

– with an an SMS message from Switzerland, by typing human797 sending it to 455

– by making a payment to the Serbian dinar account: 160-6000000043054-91

– by making a payment to the foreign currency account: 160600000004310147

IBAN: RS35160600000004310147

SWIFT / BIC: DBDBRSBG

– by making a payment with payment cards via this link: E-donate

– by making a paying from your PayPal account via this link: PayPal

Source: telegraf.rs