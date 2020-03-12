Four More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in the Republic of Srpska

Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Minister of Republic of Srpska said in a press conference on Thursday, bringing the total of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bosnia and Herzegovina to 11.

The latest patients are two men and two women who had contact with persons who tested positive for the virus, RS Minister Alen Šeranić said.

One of the cases refers to a man and a woman who had spent time in Austria where they had contact with a person who would later test positive for the virus in Croatia. The other case refers to a man and a woman who had spent time in Slovenia and also had contact with a person who contracted the virus.

All four reported to authorities, Šeranić said, adding that they all feel good for now.

Eight people have tested positive until now in the Republic of Srpska (RS) and three in the Federation (FBiH).

The first and second coronavirus cases in Bosnia were confirmed last Tuesday – a father and son who had spent time in Italy.

Source: N1