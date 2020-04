Four new cases confirmed in Srpska; total 425

Republika Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Seranic said they confirmed four cases of 263 samples they tested.

The patients are three women and one man from Banja Luka, Prijedor, Trebinje and East Ilidza.

A total of 167 persons were recovered, 113 of them from Banja Luka, 10 from Laktasi and 8 from Kozarska Dubica.

TST