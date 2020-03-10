Fourth case of corona virus confirmed in the Republic of Srpska

It is a high school student from Čelinac who has been in home isolation since Friday, the daughter of a third party whose virus has been identified. It is housed in isolation at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska and is in good overall condition.

The fourth case of a virus corona in Republika Srpska was confirmed by a high school student from Čelinac after the second test. On the weekends, the school he attends is disinfected.

– Certain activities will be undertaken, of course, according to the class this student goes to. Speaking of which, I have to mention that during the weekend the school in Čelinac where this student goes is completely disinfected so that from the aspect of school closure there is no need to talk about it – said Alen Šeranić, Minister of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska.

This case is also a confirmation that the presence of the coronal virus does not need to be confirmed at the first test. That’s why, say the competence, patience and caution are key. Once again, they urged citizens not to go to health centers without urgent need, to stay outdoors more.

– In the case of this infection, there are many new things unknown and the person who is tested negative on the first test does not mean that he is not at risk and therefore the person who has a positive epidemiological history and remains in isolation for 14 days – said Maja Travar, the Head of the Department of Clinical Microbiology.

– Based on the data, we can say that we do not have transmissions and transmissions of viruses in the community and that gives us enough right to decide and say that there is absolutely no need for any ban on public gatherings at this moment – said Jelena Đaković Dević, epidemiology specialist at the Institute for Epidemiology public health of the Republic of Srpska.

The first cases of the coronary virus in the Republic of Srpska were confirmed on Thursday. With the girl from Čelinac who is the fourth to suffer from “Kovid 2019”, what is called a disease caused by the coronavirus and the first two patients are well and have no symptoms.

– The third patient has subfebrile temperatures, ie temperatures up to 38 degrees. He feels clinically well and his physiological examination is completely neat. Laboratory findings are also neat – said Antonija Verhaz, Head of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases of the Clinical Hospital Center of Republic of Srpska.

Although the numbers are changing under medical supervision to date, there are 240 patients, 55 people have come out of control, and a Republican inspector has issued 76 home isolation decisions. The authorities urge that the measure is fully respected, the inspectors will control its execution, so we are reminded that its non-compliance is punishable.

– According to the Law on Inspections in Republika Srpska, if the person who has pronounced a measure of home isolation does not respect the decision of the inspector since it is a fine of 200 to 600 KM, – said Dušanka Makivić, a spokeswoman for the Republic Inspection Directorate of RS.

The school bell and student building echo the hallways of Banja Luka Elementary School “Branko Ćopić”, which was closed and disinfected on Thursday, as the presence of a coronavirus was detected on one of the students. Although the situation is common in the school, there are no 26 students and 12 teachers who have been in contact with the boy who has been diagnosed with the virus.

– Several of our colleagues will work in two shifts, a certain number of classes will be performed by teachers who have breaks at a certain time, and we will also hire some teachers outside the school – said Branislava Pejasinović, director of the Branko Ćopić Elementary School in Banja Luka.

In order not to get into this situation, everyone points to the same – personal hygiene measures, but also following the instructions issued by the competent ones are crucial in the fight against the spread of the virus.

According to many, the lack of discipline is the reason why Italy became the world’s largest focal point after China.