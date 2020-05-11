Free corona virus testing for pupils and students

The Government of the Republic of Srpska will bear the costs of testing for the coronavirus for pupils and students from the Republic of Srpska who are studying outside the borders of Srpska.

The Government of the Republic of Srpska analyzed the price of the commercial test of the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska and made a decision that testing for the coronavirus for pupils and students from Republic of Srpska who are studying outside the borders of the Republic of Srpska, will be free.

– Respecting the available capacities in our laboratories where tests for the coronavirus are performed, we ask pupils and students to understand and to adjust their testing to the plan and work of the competent institutions – the Government of the Republic of Srpska announced.

TST