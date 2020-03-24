Free health insurance for citizens of Srpska extended until April 30

The Republic of Srpska Health Insurance Fund has decided to extend the financing of health services in public health facilities for all citizens, insured and uninsured, until April 30 this year. This means that until then, all citizens are health insured and do not have to come to the Fund’s offices to certify health records, according to the HIF.

So, as they explain, health services provided by April 30 this year are funded by the Fund.

We recall that the initial decision of the Fund, following the recommendations of the RS Government and in order to prevent the spread of the coronary virus, was to finance health services by 31 March.

“This decision extends the financing of health services for all the population until April 30 this year. This applies to all citizens, as well as to those who had previously applied for health insurance because of unemployment and have not yet regulated their status,” they said at the Fund.

Also, following the recommendations of the Republican Emergency Management Staff, the Fund operates with limited capacity with the ability to work from home, but continues to function smoothly, such as the procurement of medicines and other emergency items.

“We appeal once again to citizens not to urgently come to the offices of the Fund and to wait for the submission of non-urgent documentation, such as requests for reimbursement and the like, to avoid crowds and more gatherings of people in one place,” they said.

The Fund will continue to follow the epidemiological guidelines and guidance of those responsible and take appropriate precautions in this regard.

Citizens can still obtain all information about the health insurance, as well as about the work of the Fund, by telephone from the protector of the right on 051 226 870, as well as via e-mail zastitnik.prava@zdravstvo-srpske.org

TST