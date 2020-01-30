From Banja Luka to Frankfurt by Plane for $ 4.99

Ryanair launches another line from Banja Luka Airport on February 3rd.

This is a line to Frankfurt. Tickets can now be purchased on the company’s website, with promotional prices of just $ 4.99.

For example, a bus ticket from Banja Luka to Doboj costs 17 KM.

The flight to Frankfurt Han Airport is an hour and 15 minutes long, and there will be two flights a week – Mondays and Fridays.

With this company from Banja Luka, it is possible to travel to four other European cities, namely Berlin, Memmingen, Brussels and Stockholm. The Stockholm line will be discontinued from summer due to shipping problems with the Boeing 737.

TST