Fuel Prices Lower up to 0.15 BAM per Liter

The price fall of crude oil on the world market and lower price in the refineries in the region, from which distributors in Srpska procure oil, the fuel prices fell in most of the filling stations in Srpska, and thus the price of fuel per liter decreased by about 0.05 BAM in Banja Luka and Prijedor, while the price in Bijeljina is even lower by about 0.15 BAM.

The price of Euro 5 diesel and petrol on a filling station in Banja Luka was 2.24 BAM on Tuesday, whilst the price of Euro 5 diesel five was reduced to 2.20 BAM yesterday, and petrol was reduced to the price of 2.21 BAM per liter.

There was also a reduction in the price on other filling stations, where Euro 5 diesel was previously 2.22 BAM, petrol 2.20 BAM, and now the price of both fuels is 2.19 BAM.

The price of fuel per liter in Bijeljina dropped significantly, and the citizens of Bijeljina are paying cheaper fuel by about 0.15 BAM per liter.

Zoran Berak, the secretary at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Srpska, said that there had been a decrease in fuel price in Srpska by 0.07 to 0.10 BAM per liter, depending on the location of a filling station and the business policies of the oil distributor and petroleum products.

“The reasons are the fall in the price of crude oil on the world market and the lower price in the refineries in the region from which distributors in Srpska procure fuel”, said Berak, adding that it was uncertain to predict how long the current situation would last on the world market, but that it was important to note that oil and petroleum product distributors remained the lowest with their price in the region.

