General Rehearsal for Tomorrow’s Republic Day Defile (PHOTO)

Members of the Republic of Srpska Police have today started a general rehearsal for tomorrow’s defile in Banja Luka on January 9th – Republic Day.

Members of the Special Anti-Terrorism Unit, the Gendarmerie, the Fire Brigade, as well as various machinery could be seen in the streets of Banja Luka.

National Assembly Speaker Nedeljko Čubrilović congratulated all citizens of the Republic of Srpska on January 9, Republic Day, with the desire to keep Republic of Srpska calm, stable and prosperous.

“On behalf of the National Assembly and on my behalf, I congratulate you on Republic Day. Our Republic of Srpska, to the joy of us all, is celebrating its 28th birthday today. Republic of Srpska is the guarantor of the freedom and existence of the Serb people in BiH, and therefore, together, uniquely and decisively, we must continue to develop and strengthen the Republic and fight, despite all challenges and problems, to preserve its constitutional position, ” President Čubrilović said.

He emphasized that the celebration of Republic Day is the most important manifestation of the libertarian and proud spirit of the Serbian people who fought for freedom and equality in the most difficult, war period.

“As we celebrate the day of our Republic’s creation, we proudly remember and pay tribute to our bravest heroes who gave their lives for Republic of Srpska and our freedom. We owe them eternal glory and gratitude. Special thanks are also given to the numerous disabled war veterans. The Serbian people have made a great sacrifice in the fight for freedom and today, 28 years later, we must remain determined and committed to strengthening Republic of Srpska, ” said President Čubrilović.

President Čubrilović recalled the historic role and decisions of the National Assembly crucial to the emergence of Republic of Srpska.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, also congratulated today on January 9th – Republic of Srpska Day.

“On behalf of the Government of Republic of Srpska, and on my behalf, I congratulate all citizens of Republic of Srpska on January 9th – Republic of Srpska Day. Republic Day is the most important date for the people of Republika Srpska to safeguard our existence, freedom and identity. On this day we pay tribute to all who participated in the creation of Srpska and whose victims are woven into its creation, for which we are eternally grateful.

The Republic of Srpska is the foundation of our survival and this is an opportunity to show our unity and dignity once again.

I am proud of our Republic of Srpska, which is growing stronger economically, politically and socially from year to year and it is our duty to continue to work diligently on its development and prosperity.

I am convinced that in the future we will continue to solemnly commemorate Republic Day and that the younger generations will continue to guard Republic of Srpska in order to be even more stable and successful, ” said the congratulation of Republic of Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković.

The Republic of Srpska was established on January 9, 1992 in Sarajevo as the Republic of the Serbian People in BiH by the decision of the then Assembly of the Serbian People in BiH.

The Republic of Srpska received its first Constitution on February 28, 1992 under the name of the Constitution of the Serbian Republic of BiH.

TST