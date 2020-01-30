“Golden Sunflower” awarded to Tanja Stupar Trifunović

The Golden Sunflower Award, better known as the Vital Award, was awarded to Banja Luka-based writer Tanja Stupar Trifunović for her novel “Ever since I bought a swan”, published in the “Archipelago”.

Every recognition makes me happy because it is confirmation and encouragement to work. The “Vital” award is one of the significant awards, and in that sense is a valuable support for the book on its journey to the reader. To me as an author, the most encouraging thing is that this is my second novel to continue writing and exploring in this prose form – said writer Tanja Stupar Trifunović

The award, awarded for the 23rd time this year, awards the best literary achievement in the Serbian-speaking area in the genres of novels, short stories, poetry, literary criticism, essays and literary journalism, published during the previous year.

Tanja Stupar Trifunović’s prose is at the same time calm and exciting, provocative and reassuring, lyrically deep and responsible for the complex issues of life. The idea of writing as a process is still capable of expressing our destiny, left with unrepeatable moments, missed chances, small but crucial things … a fate obscured by the large ideological and political-police narratives that grind everything before us – the jury stated in its explanation.

