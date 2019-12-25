Gradiska: Children’s play “Where the Old Years Go”

Behind the Gradiška City Theater is one of the most successful years. The cast premiered a play for children “Where the Old Years Go”, directed by Liliana Ivanovic.

Toddlers from preschools and sports organizations enjoyed a half-hour holiday story full of joke, music and dancing.

“Where the Lost Years Go” is also a challenge for actors who don’t often have the opportunity to play in children’s shows.

In the year to come, the City Theater was granted the status of a public institution. The actors managed to premiere three plays.

The plans are even more ambitious next year.

Apart from local actors Drasko Vidovic and Admir Mesic, the play also features guest actresses Mirela Predojevic from Prijedor and Jelena Kesic from Zrenjanin.