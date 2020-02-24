Great Interest Shown in Belgrade for VIšegrad and AndrićGrad

The Višegrad Tourism Organization presented its potentials at the International Tourism Fair in Belgrade with particular emphasis on spa tourism, Organization president Olivera Todorović told SRNA.

She has said that a film about the Višegrad Spa was screened, showing all services the spa is offering.

“This year also, Višegrad and Andrićgrad drew a great number of visitors at the Tourism Fair who showed a great interest, so I expect guests from all countries,” said Todorović.

Todorović has stressed that Andrićgrad, a visionary act by famous film director Emir Kusturica, put Višegrad high on the world tourism map and marked a turning point in the development of tourism in Višegrad.

“A complete tourism offering of Višegrad was presented during the Fair, and it includes Andrićgrad, the Višegrad Bridge, the River Drina, and everything else which makes the town recognizable, as well as restaurants which offer specific food,” said Todorović.

Višegrad Mayor Mladen Đurević has said that Višegrad and Andrićgrad have a lot to offer to tourists and that the municipality is working to promote tourism through various activities.

“Andrićgrad attracts numerous tourists throughout the year, as well as the Mehmed Paša Sokolović Bridge so that there are historical, cultural and artistic ties between bridge’s endower and Emir Kusturica who repaid his debt to the Nobel Prize winner and the Grand Vizier,” Đurević said.

He has added that Višegrad has become a recognizable tourist destination in the region and a wider area.

The International Tourism Fair closed yesterday.

