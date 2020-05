Serbia’s honorary counsel in Guatemala Marcela Arzu de Lozano sent food aid to some hundred poor households in the village without a name, and the villagers named it Canton Serbia in a sign of respect, N1 reported on Friday.

Earlier, a street in Serbia was named after Guatemala’s Nobel Prize winner, a poet Miguel Ángel Asturias, while Yugoslav Nobel Prize winner, a writer Ivo Andric got a street in Guatemala City named after him when the two countries improved bilateral relations.

