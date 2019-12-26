Gypsy Kings by Andre Reyes at Borik Sports Hall Next Year

Distinguished musicians and the real musical attraction Gypsy Kings by Andre Reyes will bring their exciting sounds to Banja Luka next year.

Gypsy Kings will perform on February 21 at 8 pm at the Borik Sports Hall to the delight of all fans and fans of these musicians.

“Gypsy Kings” is a French music group whose members are of Spanish origin and sing in Spanish, combining traditional flamenco, pop and other indigenous music forms such as Catalan rumba in their music.

The sons of renowned and renowned flamenco artist Jose Reyes, brothers Andre and Nicholas Reyes, founded the Gypsy Kings and in a short time became sought after musicians who attracted audiences from all over the world with their music.

Gypsy Kings, their most famous album of the same name, released in 1989, spent 40 weeks on the charts, which earned them great popularity across Europe, America and the Middle East.

On the wings of worldwide fame, in 2014, they split into two separate factions – the group of Nicholas Reyes and Andre Reyes.

Andre Reyes with a ten-member band continues his career, performing the biggest hits from the Gypsy Kings music catalog, which he will perform on February 21 in Banja Luka.

Gypsy Kings founder Andre Reyes, as guitarist and singer, has been joined by esteemed musicians such as Mario Reyes and Chico Castillo and together they create music that captivates audiences wherever they perform and wherever they hear it.

On the current Gypsy Kings tour, they are delighting audiences around the world with their Tour Gypsy Unidos repertoire, and they will also dance in Banja Luka with world-renowned hits such as Bamboleo, Volare, La Dona and many other numbers.

Today, with millions of audio carriers sold worldwide, thanks to working independently and working in a group, Andre Reyes is one of the most famous and respected representatives of flamenco rumba.

Only 1,800 tickets for seats will be released for sale in Banja Luka.

TST