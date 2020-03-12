Healthcare Authorities Issue Important Instructions Concerning Coronavirus

BiH healthcare authorities have issued recommendations for all citizens concerning the coronavirus outbreak in the country, in order to prevent the further virus spread.

The authorities strongly advise all citizens who suspect they have been infected by the virus to avoid the visits to healthcare centres and hospitals.

All those who visited one of the countries affected by coronavirus epidemics – Italy, South Korea, China and Iran, are advised to contact the nearest healthcare institutes upon their return.

The emergency telephone numbers to report coronavirus suspicion in the Sarajevo Canton are:

+387 62 086 282

+387 62 030 778

+387 62 030 796

+387 62 030 728

in Zenica-Doboj Canton:

+387 62 894 569

+387 32 246 910

in the Republic of Srpska

0800 50 555

Coronavirus presence has been, so far, detected in these regions. Of the total seven persons, four were reported in the Republic of Srpska and three in Zenica-Doboj Canton.

