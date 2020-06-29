Hollywood actor converts to Orthodoxy: Watch his video about Hilandar Monastery (VIDEO)

American Jonathan Jackson, a Hollywood actor, one of the stars of the music series “Nashville” and the series “General Hospital”, made an incredible video about the Hilandar Monastery.

In 5 minutes and 22 seconds, not only the exterior and interior of Hilandar are shown, but also all the beauties of its surroundings and the place where it is located.

With the blessing of the Most Venerable Archimandrite Methodius Abbot of the Holy Imperial Serbian Lavra Hilandar, he placed this video under the title “Kosovo (of all sad joys)”.

Jackson himself took care of the music and lyrics, who, after 3 years of studying different religions, became an Orthodox.

Jonathan Jackson is an American actor, musician, and writer, winner of 5 Emmy Awards. He was born in 1982 into a Protestant family. In search of the true faith of the martyrs and the Holy Fathers, he converted to Orthodoxy in 2015.

