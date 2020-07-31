In Republic of Srpska, 123 new cases of coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, testing has been performed at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, Sveti Vračevi Hospital in Bijeljina and University Hospital in Foča, and a new coronavirus (SARS- CoV-2) was confirmed in 123 people in the Republic of Srpska, it was said at the press conference of the Institute of Public Health of Republic of Srpska.

Most infected people are from Banja Luka 22, Prnjavor 13, Bijeljina 9, Trebinje 8, Višegrad 7, Doboj 6, five are from East New Sarajevo, four people are from Kneževo, Laktaši, Modriča, Mrkonjić Grad and Bileća, three people each from Zvornik, Lopare, Ljubinje, Prijedor, Ribnik and Rogatica, two each from Bratunac, Kotor Varoš, Foča and Šamac and one person each from Gradiška, East Ilidža, Kozarska Dubica, Kostajnica, Srebrenica, Ugljevik and Šekovići, said epidemiologist Jela Aćimović.

So far, 4,842 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska.

The epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska is still unfavorable, it was said at the press conference of the Institute for Public Health of the Republic of Srpska.

Five people died, one older woman from Banja Luka, and four older men – one each from Banja Luka, Trebinje, and two from Pale.

Branislav Zeljković, acting The director of the RS Institute of Public Health stated that the Institute of Public Health will start commercial testing of citizens in connection with tourist departures, but citizens are obliged to announce this testing to the Institute seven days in advance.

He appealed to the citizens to adhere to all the measures in force and warned that private gatherings are the biggest problem when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus.

“In accordance with the new guidelines of the World Health Organization, the Institute changed the testing protocol. In the next period, people who are determined to be positive for the virus in the first test will spend 14 days in isolation, and after that, there will be no retesting,” said Zeljković.

He explained that after the isolation, the person will be considered cured, depending on the clinical picture.

