In Republic of Srpska, 40 new cases of coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 327 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 40 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 22 males and 13 females, of which eight are younger, 29 middle-aged and three older.

According to the place of residence, eight people are from Rogatica, seven from Ljubinje, six from Banja Luka, three from Gradiška, two each from Bijeljina, Kotor Varoš, Teslić, Vlasenica and Prijedor and one each from Derventa, Doboj, Foča, Gacko, Trebinje and Zvornik.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. He is a middle-aged man from Vlasenica, with associated diseases.

So far, 2,272 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 125 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,330 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 36,888 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 124, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 36, ​​and in general hospitals 88.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities was 153.

In the Republic of Srpska, 2,100 people are currently under health supervision, and 37,202 people have completed their supervision.

TST