In Republic of Srpska, 50 new cases of coronavirus infection

In the last 24 hours, 237 samples were tested, and the presence of the coronavirus was confirmed in 50 people, said the acting director of the Public Health Institute of the RS Institute of Public Health, Branislav Zeljković.

Most infected are in Zvornik, 9 people, then Prnjavor 6, Foca 4.

In the last 24 hours, 2 deaths were registered, persons from Ljubinje and Sokolac.

58 people were hospitalized in the UCC RS and 176 people in all general hospitals in the Republic of Srpska.

The acting director of the Institute, Branislav Zeljković, said that the epidemiological situation was worse, but that some local communities had calmed down.

Zeljkovic appealed to the citizens of RS to adhere to all measures recommended by the Institute and the Republic Staff.

TST