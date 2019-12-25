In Republic of Srpska Payment of Maternity and Childcare Allowance Begins

In Republika Srpska, the payment of maternity and childcare allowances in December begins tomorrow, as well as the right to assistance for newborn equipment and the right to a pro-natal payment for a third and fourth child.

A total of KM 1,127,803 was provided for child allowance for 17,120 children, or 11,665 parents, and for a maternity allowance of KM 405, a total of KM 2,123,010 was provided for 5,242 mothers.

The payment of entitlement to the payment entitlement for the third and fourth child provided 60,300 KM for 103 mothers, or 81 for the third and 26 for the fourth child.

A total of 149,250 KM for 591 mothers, or 597 children, will be paid under the right to assistance for newborn equipment, the Fund announced.

Director of the Public Fund for Child Protection Nedeljko Jovic pointed out that the management of the Fund, as in previous years, made sure that these rights were paid before the New Year holidays.

Jovic urged the beneficiaries of the supplement for children who have not yet completed the documentation renewal, to do so in the coming period with the competent social work centers, ie social and child welfare services in which they reside.

TST