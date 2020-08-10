In RS 98 new cases of coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in Republika Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 519 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of Republika Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska and the University Hospital in Foca, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 98 persons in Republika Srpska.

These are 46 males and 52 females, of which 16 are younger, 62 middle-aged and 20 older.

According to the place of residence, 27 people are from Banja Luka, 14 from Zvornik, 10 from Doboj, nine from Gradiška, seven from Prnjavor, four each from Gacko, Kozarska Dubica and Kotor Varoš, three from East Ilidža, two each from East New Sarajevo and Sokolac. and one each from Bratunac, Vlasenica, Derventa, East Stari Grad, Kneževo, Laktaši, Modriča, Osmak, Pale, Srbac, Ugljevik and Šamac.

In the last 24 hours, six deaths have been reported to the Republika Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are middle-aged and older men from Mrkonjić Grad (two people), Teslić, Zvornik, Banja Luka and Donji Žabar.

So far, 5,647 * cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Republika Srpska, and a total of 199 people have died who have been tested for a new coronavirus.

In Republika Srpska, a total of 3,194 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 54,711 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in Republika Srpska is 263, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 71, and in general hospitals 192.

In Republika Srpska, 3,667 people are currently under health supervision, and 46,290 people have completed their supervision.

TST