In RS, outdoor masks are mandatory where distance is not possible

In the Republic of Srpska, it will be obligatory to wear protective masks outdoors, in places where it is not possible to keep a distance of two meters, said Alen Šeranić, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare of RS.

This does not mean that the measure that was in April is returned, but where a lot of people gather outdoors while waiting in lines, or different types of events, which include funerals.

The conclusion on sports competitions without the presence of the audience is extended until August 3.

