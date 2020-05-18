In Srpska, 12 new cases, a total of 1,278

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 417 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of Republic of Srpska and the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in 12 people in Srpska.

Those are two men and ten women. Two men are middle-aged, five women are middle-aged, and five women are older.

According to the place of residence, five people are from Banja Luka, three from Prijedor, and one person each from Brod, Čelinac, Kotor Varoš and Prnjavor.

One person was hospitalized, while the others will be in isolation in accordance with defined procedures.

As part of active supervision, in the past 24 hours, 13 more health workers from Banja Luka, Laktasi, Doboj, Čelinac and East Sarajevo were tested, and all tests were negative. Also, 20 educators from kindergartens from Banja Luka, Brod and Teslić were tested and these findings are negative.

So far, 1,278 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 92 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In Srpska, a total of 643 people recovered from the coronavirus.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 21,700 people have been tested for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) so far.

A total of 93 people with confirmed presence or suspicion of coronavirus are being treated at the UCC Srpske. At the COVID 19 Department, 42 patients with severe clinical pictures were hospitalized, while five patients were isolated.

In three patients, the health condition requires respiratory support, and three patients have the support of an oxygen mask. There are ten patients with mild to moderate clinical form at the Department of Surgery (old UCC site) and 30 patients with mild to moderate clinical form at the Department of Pulmonology (old UCC site).

At the Hospital “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj, 54 patients with COVID 19 were taken care of, at the General Hospital Trebinje 14 patients, at the Hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor 14 patients and at the University Hospital in Foča four patients, and at the Hospital in Gradiška is six patients.

When it comes to isolation facilities where there are people who have a confirmed test for the new coronavirus and do not have symptoms of COVID 19, in the Student Center “Nikola Tesla” in Banja Luka there are 149 people, 17 people are in the Student Dormitory in Trebinje, two people are in the Student Home in Bijeljina and 28 people are in the Student Home in Doboj. There are no people accommodated in the isolation facilities in Zvornik, East Sarajevo, Pale and Foča.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,588 people are currently under health supervision, and 27,967 people have completed their supervision.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska once again reminds the citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures in order to suppress the spread of the coronavirus.

TST