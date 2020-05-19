In Srpska, 14 new cases, a total of 1,292; 658 people recovered

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 328 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of Republic of Srpska and the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in 14 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are eight men and six women. Three men are middle-aged, three younger and two older.

Four women are younger and two are older.

According to the place of residence, five people are from Banja Luka, five from Prijedor and one person each from Kneževo, Kotor Varoš, Kozarska Dubica and Teslić.

Eleven persons had contact with previously confirmed cases, while three persons could not state a clear epidemiological link with a positive person. Three people were hospitalized, while the others will be in isolation in accordance with defined procedures.

As part of active supervision, in the past 24 hours, 18 health workers from Gradiška, Prijedor and Doboj were tested, and a new coronavirus was confirmed in five nurses and technicians from the Hospital in Prijedor. These are people who have been in contact with a health worker who has previously been tested for a new coronavirus and who has been in isolation since then in accordance with the procedure. All other employees from this department of the Hospital in Prijedor who were negative were also tested. Also, nine educators from the kindergarten from Srbac were tested and these findings are negative.

So far, 1,292 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 93 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 658 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 22,006 people have been tested for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) so far.

A total of 81 people with the confirmed presence or suspected presence of coronavirus are being treated at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska. At the COVID 19 ward, 35 patients with a more severe clinical picture were hospitalized, while nine patients were isolated.

In three patients, the health condition requires respiratory support, one patient is in a non-invasive mode of mechanical ventilation, and one patient has the support of an oxygen mask. The Department of Surgery (old UKC site) has 13 patients with mild to moderate clinical forminomina The Department of Pulmonology (old UKC site) has 19 patients with mild to moderate clinical form.

In the Hospital “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj, 53 people with COVID 19 were taken care of, in the General Hospital in Trebinje 14 patients, in the Hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor 17 patients and in the University Hospital in Foča four patients, and in the Hospital in Gradiška five patients.

There are no people accommodated in the isolation facilities in Zvornik, East Sarajevo, Pale and Foča.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,982 people are currently under health supervision, and the supervision was completed for 28,565 people.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska once again reminds the citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures in order to suppress the spread of the new coronavirus.