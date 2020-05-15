In Srpska 16 new cases, a total of 1,217

In the Republic of Srpska, 16 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered, which increased the number of infected to 1,217, said the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Alen Šeranić.

Šeranić said that 333 laboratory samples had been tested in the last 24 hours, adding that the virus had been confirmed in 16 people.

Those are six men and nine women.

– We are talking about nine people from Banja Luka, two people each from Gradiška and Gacko, and one each from Derventa, Kotor Varoš and Prijedor – he stated.

A positive test for the new coronavirus was confirmed by a medical technician from Prijedor. All his contacts were tested and the findings were negative.

A total of 543 people recovered in Srpska.

He added that the positive news is that the number of recovered is growing in relation to the number of newly infected.

TST