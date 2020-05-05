In Srpska, 16 newly infected; Total 985

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 347 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in another 16 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are five males and 11 females.

Two men are middle-aged and three older.

– One woman is younger, five middle-aged, and five older. Seven people could not cite contact with a positive person, while others had contact with previously confirmed cases – a statement from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said.

They point out that according to the place of residence, three persons each are from Doboj, Gradiška, and Derventa, two each are from Banja Luka, Kalinovik, and Srpac and one is from Gacko.

Among those who have been confirmed with the new coronavirus are one nurse from Gradiška and one employee of a nursing home in Kalinovik.

– Within the framework of epidemiological surveillance, another 71 health workers from Banja Luka, Prijedor, Gradiška, Prnjavor, Doboj, Čelinac, Laktaši, Kneževo, Teslić, Foča and Kozarska Dubica were tested and all results are negative – the statement said.

Also, a total of 63 individuals from local quarantines or isolation facilities were tested and all results were negative.

To date, 985 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, with 43 deaths and 381 recovering from the effects of COVID 19.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 14,836 people have been tested for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) so far.

At the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, a total of 163 people are treated with the confirmed or suspected presence of coronavirus. The COVID 19 Unit has hospitalized 40 patients with more severe clinical imaging, while 10 patients are isolated.

In five patients, the medical condition requires respiratory support, and three people are in the non-invasive mode of mechanical ventilation. There are 26 patients with mild to moderate clinical form at the Surgery Department (old UCC site) and 79 patients with mild to moderate clinical form at the Pulmonology department (old UCC site).

39 patients with COVID 19 disease were taken care of at the Hospital “St. Apostle Luka” in Doboj, at the General Hospital Trebinje 10 persons, at the Hospital “Serbia” in East Sarajevo one patient, at the Hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor six patients and at the University Hospital hospital in Foča seven patients.

When it comes to isolation facilities for people who have been confirmed to have a new coronavirus test and who do not have COVID 10 symptoms, there are 157 people at the Student Center “Nikola Tesla” in Banja Luka, at the Student Hall in Trebinje 11, in the Student House Bijeljina one person, and in the Student Center Zvornik two people. There are no accommodation facilities in East Sarajevo, Pale and Foća isolation facilities.

In the Republic of Srpska, there are currently 3,881 persons under medical supervision, with 24,415 completed.

A total of 92 persons entered the Republic of Srpska at seven border crossings in 24 hours, 73 were quarantined and quarantined in municipalities, and currently, there are a total of 28 border quarantines.

The Republic of Srpska Ministry of Health and Social Welfare once again reminds citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Republic of Srpska Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health will continue to regularly inform the public about the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska.

TST