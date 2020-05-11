In Srpska 24 new cases, a total of 1,129

In the Republic of Srpska, 24 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered, which increased the number of infected to 1,129, said the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Alen Šeranić.

Šeranić said that 735 laboratory samples had been tested in the last 24 hours, adding that the virus had been confirmed in 24 people.

Those are 12 men and 12 women.

– A total of 10 people are from Banja Luka, three from Laktaši, Brod and Doboj, two from Čelinac and Gradiška, and one is from Drinić – stated Šeranić.

He pointed out that nine newly infected persons were in close contact with a positive person, the others did not have a clear epidemiological picture.

In Srpska, a total of 461 people recovered from the coronavirus.

TST