In Srpska, 28 new cases, a total of 1,043

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 519 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of Republic of Srpska and the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus has been confirmed in 28 more people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 12 males and 16 females. Six women are middle-aged, two are younger and eight are older. Three men are younger, four are middle-aged, five are older.

According to the place of residence, ten people are from Banja Luka, six from Gradiška, two people each from Srbac, Laktaši and Čelinac, while one person is from Doboj, Prnjavor, Kotor Varoš, Kneževo, Derventa and Brod.

Nine people were found to be in close contact with people who had previously been confirmed to have the new coronavirus, while others did not have a clear epidemiological link to a positive case. A total of nine people were hospitalized at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska.

A total of 31 workers from the University Clinical Center of RS were tested and these findings are negative. 62 workers from other health institutions in the Republic of Srpska (Derventa, Kneževo, Bijeljina, Prnjavor, Prijedor, East Sarajevo, Laktađi and Gradiška) were also tested, and these findings are also negative.

From April 10, 2020, to date, more than 990 tests of health workers from all over the Republic of Srpska and more than 880 tests of employees at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska (medical and non-medical workers) have been performed at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska.

As part of active supervision in the past 24 hours, a total of 16 people living or working in old people’s homes were tested, as well as 81 people from local quarantines or isolation facilities, and these findings are also negative.

So far, 1,043 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, of which 53 people died from the effects of COVID 19 and 391 people recovered.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 15,988 people have been tested for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) so far.

A total of 156 people with the confirmed presence or suspected presence of coronavirus are being treated at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska. In the COVID 19 Unit, 45 patients with severe clinical imaging were hospitalized, while five patients were isolated.

At the Department of Intensive Care for Patients with COVID Disease of the University Medical Center of the Republic of Srpska, five patients’ health conditions require respiratory support, three people are in a non-invasive mode of mechanical ventilation, while one patient is recovering after respiratory support. There are 19 patients with mild to moderate clinical form at the Department of Surgery (old UCC site) and 78 patients with mild to moderate clinical form at the Department of Pulmonology (old UCC site).

55 patients with COVID 19 disease were taken care of at the Hospital “St. Apostle Luka” in Doboj, at the General Hospital Trebinje eight persons, at the Hospital “Serbia” in East Sarajevo, at one hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor and at the University Hospital hospital in Foča six patients.

When it comes to isolation facilities where there are people who have a confirmed test for the new coronavirus and do not have symptoms of COVID 19, in the Student Center “Nikola Tesla” in Banja Luka there are 185 people, in the Student House in Trebinje four persons and in the House of Pupils of Bijeljina one person. There are no people accommodated in the isolation facilities in Zvornik, East Sarajevo, Pale and Foča.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,772 people are currently under health supervision, and 24,987 people have completed their supervision.

A total of 130 people entered the Republic of Srpska at seven border crossings in 24 hours, 138 people came out of quarantine and were sent to local quarantines in the municipalities, and currently, there are a total of six people in quarantine at seven border crossings.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska once again reminds the citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures in order to suppress the spread of the new coronavirus.

