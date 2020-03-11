In Srpska, 308 People Are Supervised, Five in Isolation in the UCC

The Republic of Srpska’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić told a media conference that 308 people were monitored in Srpska for corona virus.

After meeting with the directors of health care institutions, Šeranić said that supervision was completed over 114 persons and that five patients were in isolation at the University-Clinical Center of Srpska, while 17 people left the isolation unit.

He stated that 87 people were ordered home insulated – 50 in Banja Luka and 37 in Čelinac municipality.

He said that students from the Republic of Srpska, located in Italy, which had completely closed the borders, would be returned home.

He pointed out that classes were suspended in order to prevent the spread of the virus, especially teaching at the faculties because students, he said, represent the most mobile category.

Šeranić advised citizens to adhere to all measures and recommendations of the competent institutions regarding the coronary virus.

It should be reminded that in the Republic of Srpska there are four cases of infection with corona virus.

