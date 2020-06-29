In Srpska, 31 new cases of coronavirus; Total 2.23

Acting director of the Institute for Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, Branislav Zeljković, said that 31 new cases of the coronavirus had been registered in Srpska in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 211 laboratory samples were tested.

In accordance with the estimates, the dissolution of the republic quarantines will begin.

– Based on the assessment, the new cases will be sent to home isolation – said Zeljković.

He appealed to employers, to public institutions to respect the measures, because it is too long to take measures, ie to not adhere to the measures, so the number of positive people for the coronavirus has increased.

The epidemiologist at the Institute, Dr. Jela Aćimović, stated that a total of 2,232 people were infected in Srpska.

More than 36,000 people were tested.

TST