In Srpska, 42 new cases

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, University Clinical Center, Hospital Sv. Vračevi in Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 411 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 42 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 20 males and 22 females, of which nine are younger, 29 are middle-aged and four are older.

According to the place of residence, 11 people are from Banja Luka, four from Ljubinje and Teslić, three from Doboj, Pale and Prijedor, two from Bijeljina, Gradiška, Zvornik and Trebinje and one each from Čelinac, Kotor Varoš, Kozarska Dubica, Laktaši, East Sarajevo and Modriča.

So far, 2,314 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 125 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,337 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 37,278 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 118, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 35, and in general hospitals 83.

In the Republic of Srpska, 2,062 people are currently under health supervision, and 37,440 people have completed their supervision.

